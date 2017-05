Do you recognize this man? Police in Davis are looking for a burglary suspect caught on video robbing a home in late April. (Photo: Davis Police Department)

Police in Davis are looking for a burglary suspect caught on video robbing a home in late April.

The alleged robbery happened on April 27 in a home along Alicante Street, police said.

Police are asking the public for its assistance identifying the suspect.

