Computers and Canes: Seniors teaching seniors about the digital age

A Davis couple is teaching seniors about iPhones, iPads and computers.

They started a company called Computers and Canes after seeing a lot of interest as volunteers with seniors.

The couple calls themselves "techies" as they both previously worked in the tech industry.

They're hoping to show people you're never too old to learn something new.

Computers and Canes will host a free class for seniors at Best Western Plus Palm Court Hotel Conference Room in Davis covering basics of using iPhones and iPads on Saturday, July 15.

