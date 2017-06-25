Davis climber falls 50 feet at Donner Summit

A 68-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after falling about 50 feet while repelling at Donner Summit.

California Highway Patrol along with crew from the Truckee Fire Department were called to the area on Saturday around 11 a.m.

The man was eventually found and hoisted into a CHP helicopter. He was flown to Donner Ski Ranch where an air ambulance flew him to the Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment.

