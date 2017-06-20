KXTV
Davis summer camps cancelling activities because of heat

The city of Davis expects one week like this every year -- sweltering heat -- just not this early.

And the heat is affecting the city's summer camps. 

"Any overnight activities are being canceled this week, we're offering refunds if that's what need be," City Manager Dirk Brazil said. "It's just stretching us to our limits." 

Davis sees about 400 children in its summer camps, with activities including basketball, gymnastics and even junior life guarding. 

Brazil said counselors are meeting with parents in the morning and children are being put indoors, making sure they have enough water. 

 

 

