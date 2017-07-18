Davis to see more bike lockers under cap-and-trade

(Photo: Anthony Cave)

Cap-and-trade may be hard to grasp, but additional bicycle lockers aren't.

The city of Davis will see 12 new bike lockers, funded by the state's cap-and-trade program, which lawmakers extended through 2030 Monday night.

"Bike thieves are super petty, they'll steal racks, they'll steal baskets, they'll steal lights," said Andrew Holstedt, who works at B & L Bike Shop in Davis. "As a system for the future, I think bike lockers are great."

The new lockers will be installed at the Amtrak station on Second Street, but there isn't a timetable as yet, according to Davis bicycle and pedestrian coordinator Jennifer Donofrio.

Take a look at what other transit-type projects will be funded through cap-and-trade below:

