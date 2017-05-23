Drinking straws could soon be available only by request in Davis

(Photo: Jupiterimages/Thinkstock)

You might have to ask for a drinking straw if you're dining in Davis soon.

The Davis City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance on Tuesday that would require Davis restaurants to ask customers if they want a straw, and only provide them if requested.

The city adopted a Zero Waste Resolution in 2011. The resolution "encourages the implementation of zero waste strategies to conserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, waste, litter, pollution, and the overall negative impact on the environment, including the effects on wildlife," according to the city's staff report.

If the ordinance passes a second reading June 6, the new drinking straw requirements would start Sept. 1.

That's the same day the Styrofoam ban goes into effect.

© 2017 KXTV-TV