Drones helping to fight mites in strawberry, almond fields

A group of UC Davis researchers have developed a way to use drones to fight spider mites in strawberry fields and almond orchards.

Drones with cameras are first used as the farmer's "eyes and ears" to detect outbreaks of mites in fields. Another type of drone is then used to deliver a solution to the affected areas.

The research is a collaboration between engineers, ecologists and agronomists, and led by Davis agriculture professor Christian Nansen and mechanical aerospace engineering professor Zhaodan Kong.

