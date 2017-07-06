Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle Winters Fire in Yolo County

Winters fire

Firefighters are battling a fast moving wildfire that started in Yolo County on Thursday.

The Winters Fire is 250 acres and 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Positas and Pleasant View Road near Highway 21, and advisory evacuations have been issued for Golden Bear Estates.

Twelve fire stations helping fight the blaze including Dixon, Davis, Vallejo and West Sacramento. State Route 121 three miles west of Winters has also been partially closed because of the fire. Cal Trans is advising drivers to avoid the area.

#WintersFire [update] SW of Winters (Yolo Co) now 250 acres & 10% contained. Mandatory & advisory evacs in progress https://t.co/8lestFlc3x pic.twitter.com/jOB5U1wjDw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 7, 2017

