Far-right opinionist Milo Yiannopoulos invites Martin Shkreli to UC Davis event

Martin Shkreli. (Photo: Martin Shkreli, 2016 Getty Images)

Two controversial public figures, former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, are set to speak at UC Davis Friday.

Breitbart announced the addition of Shkreli on their website Jan. 11 after a personal invitation from Yiannopoulos. The California Aggie, the student-run newspaper at UCD, also reported Shkreli is expected to be on campus for the first event of the "Dangerous Faggot Tour's" third leg. The event is hosted by the Davis College Republicans, a student-run organization.

Shkreli, who'd been indicted on charges of security fraud, had his Twitter account suspended after harassing journalist, Lauren Duca, online. It was widely reported, Yiannopoulos was permanently banned from Twitter last year after directing racist tweets at "Ghostbusters" remake actress Leslie Jones.

UC Davis Interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter released two separate statements Jan. 11 in response to the college community's requests to cancel the event. While one statement addressed the letters requesting the event be canceled and the other addressed the faculty, both statements explained Hexter's decision to let the event play out.

While Hexter clearly expresses his opposition to hate speech in both statements, the response also urged the responsibility of honoring the First Amendment.

ABC10 reached out to UC Davis for more details about the decision.

"Protecting freedom of expression and speech is not synonymous with encouraging hate speech." Kim Hale, spokesperson for UC Davis, said in an email. "In the absence of freedom of expression, we couldn’t protect groups who disagree with this speech. Hate speech isn’t condoned in any form. Still, as a public university, we are not only committed to the First Amendment, we are required to uphold it."

Hale said Shkreli's appearance is not confirmed by UCD since the invitation to speak came directly from Yiannopoulos.

The chancellor's response to the faculty also explained taking the advice of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) which encourages hate speech not be censored in an effort to expose and combat the issue through intolerance.

Yiannopoulos, who is gay, is known for his ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement, while Shkreli made headlines for raising the price of AIDS medicine, Daraprim, from $13.50 to $750.

The UC Anti-Fascist Network issued a press release Thursday stating a coalition of students and community groups will be protesting the tour stop at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Science Lecture Hall 123 where the event will take place. The group "will be intervening to ensure this event does not happen", according to the statement.

Hextor's statements expressed the university's commitment to ensure student safety. The Division of Student Affairs is planning a safety plan due to the nature of the event.

ABC10 reached out to Yiannopoulos and his team for comment regarding Shkreli's invitation but hasn't received a response.

