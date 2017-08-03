Freeway sign allegedly hacked to read 'Trump has herpes'

Drivers might have received an eye full if they were driving eastbound along Interstate 80 near UC Davis early Thursday morning.
A viewer sent ABC10 a picture of an electronic roadside sign near the Woodland exit that was hacked to read "TRUMP HAS HERPES."
Caltrans officials said the sign did not belong to any of their crews, nor did Dixon police receive any reports of the sign either.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
