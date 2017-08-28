Hillary Clinton coming to UC Davis Jackson Hall

Celebrating the release of her new memoir, "What Happened," Hillary Clinton will make a stop in Davis, pulling back the curtain on personal stories, including her latest presidential run.
Clinton will be making her Davis appearance Oct. 9 when she takes that stage at Jackson Hall.
The former first lady, Secretary of the State and two-time U.S. presidential nominee is expected to talk about her journey into politics as well as her personal perspective on the last presidential election.
Tickets are already for sale, and can be found online here.
