Hillary Clinton coming to UC Davis Jackson Hall

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to guests at the American Library Association's (ALA) annual conference on June 27, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Celebrating the release of her new memoir, "What Happened," Hillary Clinton will make a stop in Davis, pulling back the curtain on personal stories, including her latest presidential run.

Clinton will be making her Davis appearance Oct. 9 when she takes that stage at Jackson Hall.

The former first lady, Secretary of the State and two-time U.S. presidential nominee is expected to talk about her journey into politics as well as her personal perspective on the last presidential election.

Tickets are already for sale, and can be found online here.

