Milo Yiannopoulos schedules UC Davis protest after canceled event

Alt-Right Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos announced a protest at UC Davis on Facebook one day after university officials canceled his speaking event because of protests.

Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at the university, along with controversial pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, on Friday night. After peaceful protests turned ugly, officials canceled the event.

Shkreli made headlines in 2015 after raising the price of the antiparasitic drug Daraprim from $13.50 per pill to $750 per pill. The drug is often used to treat patients with AIDS-related illnesses.

Yiannopoulos stated he will be protesting UCD's decision to cancel the speaking event at the university at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

