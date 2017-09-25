Multi-car crash closes portion of I-80 in Davis

A multi-car crash in Davis has westbound lanes of Interstate 80 closed as crews work to clear it.

The crash happened near the Mace Boulevard onramp, according to Davis police, just before 11 a.m.

Police reported portions of westbound I-80 are closed as well as the westbound onramp onto Mace Blvd.

Three cars were reportedly involved, and required one person to be taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

