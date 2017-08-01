New chancellor starts at UC Davis

(Photo: Handout, 2017, all rights reserved, UC Regents)

Gary S. May officially took the reigns as the new chancellor of University of California, Davis Tuesday.

May spent 26 years at Georgia Tech, including five years as dean of the College of Engineering. He talked about increasing diversity and students' right to free speech at a presser on Tuesday.

"I'm enthusiastic about students' right and ability to question and challenge authority," he said.

UC Davis' Board of Regents unanimously approved May as chancellor in February.

ABC10 caught up with one of his former colleagues, interim Georgia Tech College of Engineering Dean Laurence Jacobs, who said he's always on the clock.

"He's very accessible, he answers his email, I mean I hate to say this, 24 hours a day," Jacobs said with a laugh. "Saturdays and Sundays."

May's highlights at Georgia Tech include receiving a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring from then-President Barack Obama.

His predecessor, Linda P.B. Katehi, resigned last August after an independent investigation found she exercised "poor judgment" and violated multiple university policies.

The Los Angeles Times reported this week that Katehi will return to UC Davis as a professor in the fall, making $318,200.

May, meanwhile, will make $420,000 in annual salary, plus receive $75,000 from an endowed chair funded through non-state funds, according to a university spokeswoman.

