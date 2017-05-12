Over 900 students, teachers and staff sick with Norovirus in Yolo County

Thinkstock (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

Over 900 students, teacher and staff have contracted Norovirus, according to the Yolo County Health and Human Services agency.

Hundreds were complaining of stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea in schools. Health officials identified the sickness as Norovirus after a specimen was tested.

Health officials say Norovirus is highly contagious.

The following schools have been tested in Yolo County:

Davis Joint Unified School District (181)

Esparto Unified School District (49)

Washington Unified School District (217)

Woodland Joint Unified School District (434)

Winters Joint Unified School District (39)

University of California, Davis (32)

Health officials say symptoms of Norovius are the fever, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Those with the virus can expect the symptoms to last 1-3 days, but even after symptoms go away, people are still infectious.

Yolo County Public Health Officer Ron Chapman recommends the following to prevent getting sick.

Stay home if there is any sign of illness such as stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Stay home for an additional 48 hours after symptoms are gone. Even though you feel better, you still carry the virus and can infect other people.

Wash your hands frequently throughout the day with soap and water.

Clean contaminated surfaces regularly with appropriate disinfectant, such as bleach.

Do not prepare food and drink for others if you are sick.

Questions related to symptoms and treatment should be directed to your primary care provider or clinic.

If your child is sick, notify the school and tell them your child’s symptoms.

