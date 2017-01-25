Study: Link between autism and babies' first bowel movement

(Photo: Think Stock)

New research from the UC Davis MIND Institute shows a link between a baby’s first bowel movement and an increased risk for developing autism.

The research, published in the November issue of “Journal of Perinatology,” examines meconium, the scientific term for a baby’s first bowel movement.

Typically, babies have their first bowel movement shortly after birth. But in some cases it can occur in utero.

When babies are exposed to meconium before birth, the bowel movement can stain the amniotic fluid. More seriously, babies can inhale the bowel movement, causing respiratory distress.

“The findings were that there is a small association between meconium passage early in utero, which is a generalized sense of stress for the baby,” lead investigator Dr. Cheryl Walker told ABC10 News.

Walker and fourth-year medical student Kristine Miller found there was an 18 percent increased risk in the rate of autism for babies with stained amniotic fluid, after other stressors were taken out of the equation. The researchers did not find an increased risk for the infants who inhaled meconium and were in respiratory distress.

“Those children receive fluids, oxygen, antibiotics, and a number of other resuscitation [efforts] to allow them to breathe better,” Walker said.

Walker and Miller say their research won’t necessarily lead to immediate changes in the ways that expectant mothers and infants are cared for, but they are optimistic about the ways in which their work adds to the growing field of autism research.

“There’s lots of new data coming out all the time, and the group of researchers pulled into the autism research community has broadened year by year,” Walker said.

