The man behind the Davis Bike Fairy

Bruno Hope has assembled several hundred free bike kits for people around Davis as part of bike month.
It's all through a program with the city of Davis and Community Employment Services that works with adults with disabilities.
Every package of bike kits comes with a letter from him signed anonymously as the Davis Bike Fairy.
Hope is excited for the opportunity since he loves the environment and wants to promote bike safety.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs