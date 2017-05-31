KXTV
The man behind the Davis Bike Fairy

Ananda Rochita, KXTV 4:57 PM. PDT May 31, 2017

Bruno Hope has assembled several hundred free bike kits for people around Davis as part of bike month.

It's all through a program with the city of Davis and Community Employment Services that works with adults with disabilities.

Every package of bike kits comes with a letter from him signed anonymously as the Davis Bike Fairy.

Hope is excited for the opportunity since he loves the environment and wants to promote bike safety.

