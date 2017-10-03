UC Davis grad killed in Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: New York Life Insurance Co.)

Michelle Vo, a 2007 University of California, Davis graduate, was killed in Sunday's shooting rampage in Las Vegas.

According to The Washington Post, Vo, 32, was an insurance agent in Los Angeles.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said she worked for New York Life Insurance Co.

"My deepest sympathies go to all of the victims and their families in this senseless national tragedy," said May. "My heart is especially heavy as this horrific incident claimed a member of our Aggie family."

New York Life Insurance Co. spokesman Kevin Heine told ABC10 the following in a statement:

"Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened at the terrible tragedy that has unfolded in Las Vegas. Our grief is deepened by knowing that a member of the New York Life family, Michelle Vo, an agent in our Greater Pasadena office, was among those killed. During this terrible time, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones."

