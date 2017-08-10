UC Davis researchers to be published in prestigious journal 'Science'

UC Davis Health researchers are to be published in the prestigious journal 'Science.'

A paper by researchers at UC Davis Health will appear in the Aug. 11 issue of the prestigious journal 'Science.'

It has the potential to impact our health and what we eat. The research pertains to the microbes found in the human gut and their interaction with dietary fiber.

According to a media release from UC Davis Health, the research "identifies a potential therapeutic target for rebalancing gut microbiota and adds to a growing body of knowledge on the complex interplay between gut microbiota and dietary fiber."

Andreas Bäumler is professor of medical microbiology and immunology at UC Davis Health and senior author of the study.

“Our research suggests that one of the best approaches to maintaining gut health might be to feed the beneficial microbes in our intestines dietary fiber, their preferred source of sustenance,” Bäumler said in the release. "While it is known that the gut is the site of constant turf wars between microbes, our research suggests that signals generated by beneficial microbes drive the intestinal tract to limit resources that could lead to an expansion of potentially harmful microbes."

Potentially harmful microbes include Salmonella and Escherichia coli, which can make people sick.

