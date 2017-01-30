UC Davis students help those affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Sara Ehsani-Nia helped an elderly Iranian couple detained at San Francisco International Airport.

The co-director of immigration law school oversaw the students as they helped at UC Davis with the paperwork.

Ehsani-Nia describes the experience overwhelming yet gratifying. She reunited the family who had planned to visit their grandchildren in Northern California.

She says it's personal for her as a first generation Iranian American.



