UC Davis students help those affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration

Sara Ehsani-Nia helped an elderly Iranian couple detained at San Francisco International Airport.
The co-director of immigration law school oversaw the students as they helped at UC Davis with the paperwork.
Ehsani-Nia describes the experience overwhelming yet gratifying. She reunited the family who had planned to visit their grandchildren in Northern California.
She says it's personal for her as a first generation Iranian American.
