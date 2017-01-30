KXTV
UC Davis students help those affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration

Ananda Rochita, KXTV 5:16 PM. PST January 30, 2017

Sara Ehsani-Nia helped an elderly Iranian couple detained at San Francisco International Airport.

The co-director of immigration law school oversaw the students as they helped at UC Davis with the paperwork.

Ehsani-Nia describes the experience overwhelming yet gratifying. She reunited the family who had planned to visit their grandchildren in Northern California.

She says it's personal for her as a first generation Iranian American.
 

