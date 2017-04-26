UC Davis study looks at why autism is rare in girls

Autism Spectrum Disorder is complex. The neurological disorder has been the subject of countless studies over the years, but little is known about the condition that affects about one in 68 children, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

While many studies focus on the why and how of ASD, one study at UC Davis’ MIND Institute is looking at something entirely different.

“Everywhere we’ve looked and every brain region we’ve looked and every analysis we’ve done, girls [with ASD] are different than boys,” Christine Wu Nordahl explained.

Nordahl, an assistant professor at the UC Davis MIND Institute, has studied girls with autism for years. Her current study, Girls with Autism Imaging of Neurodevelopment (GAIN Study), focuses on girls between the ages of 2 and 3.

The idea of the GAIN Study, Nordahl said, is to obtain a better understanding of the biology of ASD in girls. But, because of the disorder’s prevalence ratio in boys and girls, the study hasn’t been easy.

According to the CDC, one in 68 boys have ASD, compared to one in 189 girls with the disorder.

Although one in 189 girls is still a lot, finding girls who have been diagnosed with ASD early on has proven to be difficult for Nordahl’s study.

At the moment, the GAIN study has about 65 girls enrolled, which is 35 short of their goal.

“We have this model that we think about as to why girls might be diagnosed less often,” Nordahl said. “And basically it comes down to this idea that girls are more resilient or they have a more protective factor that’s keeping them … from getting the disorder as commonly as boys are.”

Nordahl said girls with ASD have more mutations in their genes, which suggests that girls can “withstand a greater load of problems” before they’re diagnosed.

“Most of what we know is based on boys,” Nordahl said. “It’s sort of been developed in primarily boys, so there’s this question in the field right now of even if our diagnostic instruments are catching girls with autism. Maybe we need sex specific diagnostic instruments.”

Another possible reason is that girls are better at masking the symptoms typically seen in children with ASD.

According to Nordahl, the organization of the corpus callosum, the brain’s largest fiber bundle, is different in boys and girls. In boys, it’s the social regions of the bundle that were affected more. For girls, it’s the cognitive regions.

“This sort of led me to the hypothesis that the girls are sort of camouflaging, or masking, and are better able to control their social deficits or control them in some way,” Nordahl said.

But that’s just an idea for now -- at least until the MIND Institute can find more young girls with ASD.

