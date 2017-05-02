USA Women's Water Polo comes to U.C. Davis

The Davis woman's water polo team practices before international competition. Photo: ABC10/KXTV

The U.S. Women's Water Polo team is in Davis to compete in the FINA Intercontinental Tournament.

"It's going to be tough," said head coach Adam Krikorian. "We've got a young squad as well. I'm sure every game is going to be tough and competitive and we just look forward to competing."

China, Japan, Australia, Canada and Kazakhstan round out the six team field.

The top qualifiers will move on to the FINA world league super final this June in Shanghai.

Team USA's current roster holds eleven players who are still in high school.

"Couple of them are taking the SAT test on Saturday," Krikorian said. "So they're going to miss our training but school certainly comes first."

The FINA Intercontinental Tournament is scheduled to conclude Sunday.

© 2017 KXTV-TV