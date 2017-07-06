Woodland considers 'sanctuary city' status

Woodland city leaders will consider officially making their home a Sanctuary City at Thursday's council meeting at 6:00 p.m. (Photo: ABC10)

Woodland city leaders will consider officially making their home a Sanctuary City at Thursday's council meeting at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Angel Barajas said the city's law enforcement have already been practicing "Sanctuary" like enforcement which includes not asking people their immigration status and not reporting to the Federal government when an undocumented person is taken into the jail system.

However, the symbolic measure will show to the Woodland community including undocumented residents and their families that they have the city's support, Barajas said.

Barajas says he doesn't feel it is a local government's role to be enforcing federal immigration policies.

