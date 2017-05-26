Dead body found on side of the road in Roseville being investigated as homicide

Homicide investigation underway in Roseville. (Photo: Courtesy: PCSO Twitter)

A dead body was found on the side of the road in Roseville and now sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery as a homicide.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, around 8 a.m. Friday, May 26, a Roseville farmer spotted an adult, Asian male lying on the side of Sunset Blvd West, just west of Fiddyment Road. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the victim suffered a gun shot wound, resulting in his death.

The sheriff's office expect to be on the scene for several hours, resulting in the closure of the surrounding roads.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Stay tuned to ABC10 for more.

