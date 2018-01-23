Death investigation underway after body found floating in Sacramento River

(Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2015 Getty Images)

A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in the Sacramento River on Jan. 17, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department responded to the 400 block of Jibboom Street to investigate a possible body floating in the Sacramento River. A passerby saw the body floating near the east bank of the river, police said.

Upon arrival, officials located the body of a male adult, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives are now investigating the body due to “the unknown circumstances of the death,” the police department said.

The cause and manner of death and how long the victim had been in the river has not been determined. The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.

