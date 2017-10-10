Death toll in wildfires reaches 17

(FRANCES WANG/ABC10)

The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown to 17.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced two additional deaths there late Tuesday. That brings the county's total to 11. The other six are spread among Napa, Yuba and Mendocino counties.

The Sheriff's Office released only the names of the streets where the deceased were discovered, and no information on the identities or circumstances of the deaths.

The series of fires that flared up Sunday night are among the deadliest in California history.

The blazes have also left at least 180 people injured and have destroyed more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

