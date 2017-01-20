Debate rages after teacher retires following Confederate flag incident

Debate continues after a Sutter Middle School teacher decided to retire following two controversial incidents involving race.

In November, the teacher made an analogy involving lynching black people. This week, he came under fire for a second time after displaying Confederate and Union flags in his classroom for a lesson on the Civil War.

“This teacher is loved by this community,” said parent Connie Stevens. Stevens and her friend Alejandra Kneisley attended the Thursday evening board meeting for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District to support the teacher they identified as Woody Hart.

“There’s past students who have said, 'I know that racism is bad because Mr. Hart told me,'” Kneisley said.

They were shocked and disappointed to hear that Hart would be retiring. Both mothers’ children are currently students in his eight grade history class.

“I think hanging it was just a way of giving a visual. Making it more interactive,” Stevens said, when asked whether there was a difference between showing the Confederate flag in a textbook and hanging it in a classroom setting.

But local teacher Erika Leiva disagrees. Leiva weighed in on the controversy on the Folsom Cordova Unified School District’s Facebook page and shared her professional opinion with ABC10.

“To me, symbols carry power. The Confederate flag is widely known as a symbol of hate and racism. And I do think there’s a line being crossed when you’re hanging it on a wall, instead of showing it in a text,” Leiva said.

But Stevens and Kneisley, as well as the majority of parents who showed up to the Thursday board meeting, say in the classroom context, the flags were fine to display.

“For me, I don’t see it as an issue of race. I see it as an issue of censorship and a growing trend in our country and community of omitting things that are uncomfortable,” Stevens said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV