Deliberation continues in Kevin Johnson pie-throwing incident

Sean Thompson, the man who threw pie in former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson's face, is in court Thursday, awaiting a jury verdict.

The jury had questioned some definitions related Thompson’s case, and went back to the deliberation room to discuss the matter. Though jurors have discussed the charges for days, they still have not been able to reach a verdict.

The jury went home as counsel and prosecutors prepare answers to juror questions. Court resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.

