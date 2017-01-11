DeMarcus Cousins says he wants to re-sign with Kings, turns tables on reporters

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on November 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2016 Getty Images)

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is known for his unique postgame interviews, but following Tuesday's win over the Detroit Pistons, the All-Star flipped the script on the media when discussing his future with the team.

Following a CSN California report stating Cousins intends to sign a roughly $207 million contract extension with the team during the off-season, the center was asked again if he wants to stay in Sacramento long-term.

"Yeah, I love Sacramento," Cousins said. "It's where I want to be."

Immediately following the initial question, Cousins jokingly asked reporters if they wanted him to stay while taking a microphone as he reversed roles.

Cousins later specifically asked Sacramento Bee reporter Andy Furillo, who was recently involved in a locker room altercation with the Kings' player.

"I would say for me, I would say no," Furillo said.

Cousins responded in a way only he could after asking reporters about their thoughts.

"Well, guess what people? I'm here," he said, laughing.

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was asked about wanting to be in Sacramento. Says he loves Sac, then interviews a couple of media members pic.twitter.com/Cx0KOfsaY5 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 11, 2017

