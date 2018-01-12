Deputies arrest 3 burglary suspects in San Joaquin County

(Photo: San Joaquin Sheriff's Office)

Three suspects have been taken into custody after breaking into a family's home, said the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 11, when a family arrived at their home, in the 18000 Block of North Highway 99 West Frontage Road, to find multiple suspects inside the home and exterior shop.

The family quickly called the Sheriff's office and when deputies arrived to the scene they immediately located two of the three suspects. Jesus Salgado-Ruiz, 39, and Alejandro Gonzalez-Salas, 30, were taken into custody.

The last man, 47-year-old Victor Morales-Moreno, was barricaded in the shop, but found by "Max" the K9.

All three men were booked in the county jail and face burglary charges. Morales-Moreno also has a charge of resiting arrest.

