Deputy Alex Ladwig released from hospital

Recovering Sacramento Deputy Alex Ladwig. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

After multiple surgeries, Deputy Alex Ladwig has been released from the hospital.

In an update from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Ladwig is now recovering at home with his family. Earlier this summer, the deputy was shot in the face at a Sacramento light-rail station.

The press release from the sheriff's department notes Ladwig faces additional surgeries in the coming months, but remains optimistic.

"Alex and his wife have been overwhelmed by the countless measures of support and the generosity from everyone around them, which includes people they will likely never have the chance to meet," the press release says. "Alex’s commitment to protect this community was evident on Tuesday, June 27, and in turn, Alex and his family realize they have been supported by this same community."

The press release goes on to say the Ladwig family expresses their gratitude for the support and prayers they have received.

