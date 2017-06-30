Deputy Ladwig's condition progressing well; another surgery scheduled

Deputy Alex Ladwig. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

The Sacramento County Sheiff's deputy who was shot in the face earlier this week is progressing well, according to the Sheriff's Department.

In a press release from the sheriff's department, Deputy Alex Ladwig, his family, and the Sheriff’s Department want to thank everyone for their outreach, support, concerns, and well wishes during his recovery.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday, June 28, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig was shot by Nicory Marquis Spann, 27, of Sacramento, in the face during an altercation near Watt Avenue and I-80. Spann was arrested later in the evening after fleeing the scene.

Ladwig has another surgery on his road to recovery. He is currently in good spirits and responsive with his family is by his side. The deputy is expected to be in the hospital for a couple more days.

Additional updates on Ladwig’s condition and recovery will come from the Sheriff’s Department.

