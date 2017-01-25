Perhaps the single most striking visual image that says Sacramento in bold face type, this iconic bridge has been often painted and photographed. Julio Mestres/Flickr (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

President Trump said Wednesday he would crack down on “sanctuary cities”, which includes Sacramento.

He did not give specifics on his plan but Trump did sign an executive over to increase enforcement powers for border agents and strip federal funding to cities that do not cooperate with immigration enforcement (ICE).

Despite the president's threats, Sacramento's Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he will not back down. The mayor said he will abide by the 1985 sanctuary city ordinance prohibiting police from questioning anyone on their legal status.

Copyright 2016 KXTV