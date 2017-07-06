Crime is down in Stockton despite recent spike in homicides

Despite a spike in homicides recently, the number of homicides are down in the City of Stockton.

Donald Dew says enough is enough.

"I was not surprised. I thought 'here we go again.' I pulled up my police app to hear what's happening," Dew said.

The Stockton resident was in the neighborhood at El Dorado and Clay visiting a cousin when he came upon the scene of the city's latest murder.

"We need to get our mayor involved in the city you know. We need the cops to stop worrying about the fireworks and start worrying about these crimes happening," Dew said.

In the past four days, there has been a homicide each day. Five homicides have occurred since June 30.

Still, overall, police say crime is trending down.

This time last year, the city had 25 homicides.

Right now, the homicide number is 23.

In 2012, Stockton had 71 homicides which was a record year. Last year, 49 homicides occurred.

" We really want to thank the community because they are reporting more crime than ever," Officer Joe Silva said.

Silva says officers getting to know people in neighborhoods, as well as people giving tips to police on social media as well as Operation Ceasefire, are some of the keys to driving crime down.

Mayor Michael Tubbs says one homicide is "one too many" and more work needs to be done.

He is looking into successful anti-violence programs in other cities that could be implemented here.

One, called Project Green Light in Detroit, uses cameras in real-time in gas stations to watch city streets.

Another program called "Advance Peace" used in the Bay Area city of Richmond pays people with a criminal history of firearms use not to commit crimes.

"The model makes sense to me. It's already complementing some of the work we're doing. It's really around fighting those engaged that drive the shootings and the homicide rate," Mayor Tubbs said.

