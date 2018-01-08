Device causes fire inside Studio Movie Grill theatre in Rocklin

An investigation is underway in Rocklin after someone threw what's being described as a "firework" inside a movie theatre , said Rocklin Fire.

Fire officials responded to the Studio Movie Grill on 5140 Commons Dr in Rocklin. at 7 p.m. When they arrived to the scene there was not an active fire.

Though there were no injuries, a woman's purse was damaged. There are also no known suspects.

The incident is under investigation with preliminary reports stating it was some sort of illegal firework.

