Did you know Ford made planes?

Would you fly in an 89-year-old plane? If so, now is your chance.

The Ford Tri Motor was the first all metal commercial passenger planes in America. The antique still fly's and it landed at the Sacramento Executive Airport.

"I tell people it’s like flying a winged Winnebago." Captain Cody Welch said.

Welch is part of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He pilots the 1928 Tri Motor 5-AT all over the United States giving people a chance to ride in a piece of history.

The plane is loaded down with top of the line luxuries of its time. Reading lights and plenty of leg room kept passengers comfortable, but with all that weight it takes a strong pilot to fly.

"No power steering it’s all manual. I get a work out flying it, but it handles great!" Welch said.

A total of 199 tri motors were made, but today just seven are air worthy. From the passenger seat, the ride is surprisingly comfortable almost like a modern air liner.



The Experimental Aircraft Association will be offering rides in the Tri Motor from Jan. 27-30.Adult tickets are $75 and children’s tickets are $50.

The plane flies out of the Sacramento Executive Airport several times a day.

Copyright 2016 KXTV