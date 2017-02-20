Director to screen 'They Call us Monsters' in Sacramento

Here in California juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 can be tried as adults. A new documentary, They Call us Monsters, is getting a lot of attention. It will be screened here in Sacramento.

To their advocates they are kids, but to the system they are adults. To their victims they are monsters. Who are they to you? ABC10 caught up with the 28-year-old director, Ben Lear, and he said he's especially looking forward to the screening in Sacramento.

"These lawmakers are making these decisions about how to treat these kids and what is going to happen to them for the rest of their lives without ever having met them," he said. " I figured why not introduce them into the equation and give these people an opportunity to actually get to know these kids and form their decision. That is why I am so happy this is screening in Sacramento."

A representative from the Sacramento District Attorney's Office will join a list of others for a panel discussion after the film. The director, however, wants to make one thing clear.

"No matter where you fall on this issue, no matter what your preconceived notions are, I really want you to believe me when I say this film is not made to change your minds," said Lear. "We are not trying to slam an agenda down your throats. I really want people of all kinds...with all kinds of world views to come out and see this film."

The screening is Thursday, March 2nd at The Crest Theatre.

