Professional photographer Kate T. Parker, a formet collegiate soccer player said "Dreaming big means dreaming without limits of any kind." She is one of 19 photographers participating in Disney and Girl Up's #DreamBigPrincess campaign (Photo: Custom)

Disney is redefining its Princess franchise with a new campaign telling girls to #DreamBigPrincess.

The global photographic campaign, in partnership with Girl Up, celebrates big dreams by showcasing inspiring women and girls from around the world who are actively pursuing their life goals.

"The idea that stories, whether real life or fictional like those of Belle or Rapunzel, can inspire kids to follow their dreams is at the heart of the #DreamBigPrincess campaign,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

The campaign photos were captured by 19 world-famous female photographers from nearly as many countries and their subjects ranged from a teenager who wrote a coding book for children, to a gold-medal-winning paralympian, to a Brazilian surfing champion.

For every photo shared and every like using the #DreamBigPrincess hashtag, Disney will donate $1 to UN Foundation's Girl Up, which empowers adolescent girls in 90 countries to advocate, raise funds and awareness in support of girls, like them in, "living in places where it is hardest to be a girl."

The social media campaign will last until Oct. 11, the International Day of the Girl.

“Girl Up envisions a world where every girl can reach her full potential and be an advocate within her community for positive change and empowerment. The #DreamBigPrincess campaign is perfectly aligned with our goals and we’re excited to partner with Disney and this incredible group of women to spotlight what it means to dream big around the world,” said Melissa Kilby, Director of Girl Up.

In this debrief, ABC10 investigative reporter Lilia Luciano, who serves in the Girl Up advisory council, interviewed two local Sacramento members.

