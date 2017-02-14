In this engineering rendering of the Oroville Dam, the damaged diversion tunnels are labled "Outlet Portals." The Department of Water Resources was found culpable for damage to the tunnels in a 2009 operation. Image courtesy of Gary Puckett.

Years before an accident that injured workers and rendered a water release system at the Oroville Dam inoperable, the Department of Water Resources had been warned of the danger of operating the system, deep below the reservoir's surface, without a necessary safety device.

UC Davis researchers tasked in 1993 with studying a system of river valves that were one of four water release mechanisms concluded its use should be limited or curtailed because of a damaged energy dispersion ring, according to a California Division of Occupational Safety and Health report.

The energy dispersion ring was designed to prevent the creation of a vacuum that would result in dangerously strong winds in the underground tunnel during water releases, but had been damaged in 1968. The system remained unused until July 22, 2009, when dam workers were tasked with testing it despite the absence of the ring, which had been removed in April of that year.

According to the Cal OSHA report, the agency “wanted to determine the destructive effects of removal of the energy dispersion ring by opening the river valves to 100%." The report spells out in detail these "effects," resulting from hurricane force winds that knocked down workers and sucked a breakaway wall, tools and machinery into the tunnel.

Two workers clung to bent railings to keep from being swept into the current; one of those was subsequently hospitalized for four days with a head injury, broken arm and leg, and cuts and bruises.

The Cal OSHA report did not say whether employees who directed the employees to test the valve knew of UC Davis experts' warnings. However, the workers involved “expressed safety concerns” about opening the valves to 100 percent as directed, and the department had failed to get approval from the Department of Dam Safety to remove the ring as they were required to do.

OSHA issued six citations, two of which were later overturned. The OSHA report indicated that the department had disregarded “industry standard and good engineering practice”.

The Department of Water Resources did not immediately return requests for further information on the issue as of Tuesday afternoon.

