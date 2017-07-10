Does homeowners insurance cover fire damage?

Fighting a House Fire (Photo: Linda Shannon)

Summer is usually the time for fire season and California has recently seen its fair share of it.

In Butte County, firefighters are currently working on containing the Wall Fire while residents deal with evacuation orders, leaving homes unattended.

A lot of people want protection for their houses in case of emergencies. So, what coverage is required? If your house catches on fire, then would the coverage be under homeowners insurance policies?

Allstate Insurance Company defines homeowners insurance as a plan that, "typically provides protection for your home and belongings." Homeowners insurance can help protect a lot, including fires.

Dwelling insurance, which is part of the homeowner's insurance policy, helps pay for repairs of the physical structure of your house that's damaged by a hazard. The key is it must be directly attached to a home's structure. Because if it's not, then it's classified under what's commonly called the "other structures coverage."

The dwelling insurance coverage includes fires, hail, windstorms and a few more, according to Allstate.

Also, under Nationwide's standard dwelling insurance policy, coverage includes many of the same hazards as the homeowners insurance policy. An example would be if a fire damages a section of a home, which may include a wooden deck attached to the back of the home, then the insurance would cover the rebuild or repair costs for the deck and home.

Unlike fire damage, most insurance companies actually have to purchase flood or earthquake insurance because it's not covered by the standard homeowners policies.

Depending on your service provider and specific policy, it may not cover the entire cost for rebuilding, even if it's a covered loss event.

© 2017 KXTV-TV