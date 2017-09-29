- AP sources: US urges no travel to Cuba, cuts embassy staff 10 hours
- Brown to sign bills aiming to fix California housing crunch 11 hours
- More than 20 people killed in stampede at Indian… 10 hours
- USNS Comfort deploys for Puerto Rico 1 hour
- Judge rejects "sexsomnia" as rape defense 10 hours
- Lawyer: O.J. Simpson to eat steak, get iPhone after release 11 hours
- Suspect found dead inside Elk Grove home after woman… 10 hours
- Nicole Clavo: Turning personal tragedy into a… 10 hours
- Mayor Steinberg floats South Sacramento homeless… 10 hours
Updated 5:05 PM. PDT
Sacramento Local Forecast Local forecast and conditions for Sacramento, California
- 19 minutes ago
Find a reporter on Facebook!
Saying goodbye to the heat, and looking ahead to cooler tempsSaying goodbye to the heat, and looking ahead to cooler temps Today should be last day in 90s for September, and October is looking at a cool start. What comes next for Fall and Winter?
- 1 day ago
Earthquake shakes Mexico City: Here is what you need to know and how to helpEarthquake shakes Mexico City: Here is what you need to know and how to help Here's how you can help.
- 7 days ago
Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspectsDog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects Police say, a witness said that three men in their 20's were standing around a dog chained by its collar to a fence with only its rear legs able to touch the ground. One of the men then swung a bat striking the dog in the head.
- 3 minutes ago
Your dogs love you. They really, really love youYour dogs love you. They really, really love you A dog lover and neuroscientist who has studied the issue of dogs’ motives found that in most cases, dogs are as motivated by food as by praise. About 20 percent of dogs care more about praise than treats.
- 30 minutes ago
Reported STDs reach all-time high in California, officials sayReported STDs reach all-time high in California, officials say The report said, California ranked first in the nation- based on data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)- for the total number of cases for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and congenital syphilis.
- 1 hour ago
Search for right pumpkin impacted by historic rains, extreme heatSearch for right pumpkin impacted by historic rains, extreme heat Historic rains in the spring and extreme heat in the summer provided a "one-two punch" that has dropped his yield by up to 25 percent.
- 1 hour ago
Tom Price resigns as health secretary after flights controversyTom Price resigns as health secretary after flights controversy Trump had said he was "not happy" with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer's dime for official travel, when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.
- 2 hours ago
Suspect captured after 2 officers shot, 1 killed in Polk CountySuspect captured after 2 officers shot, 1 killed in Polk County The officers were shot while investigating a stolen car.
- 38 minutes ago
Police: St. Charles man tortures, kills daughter's kitten while intoxicatedPolice: St. Charles man tortures, kills daughter's kitten while intoxicated The man said he thought he may have killed the kitten, but had no memory of the ordeal.
- 2 hours ago
Public hearing discusses LGBT representation in California history textbooksPublic hearing discusses LGBT representation in California history textbooks The final approval decision will be made in November by the State Board of Education.
- 5 hours ago
California leads the USA in home theft claimsCalifornia leads the USA in home theft claims California leads the USA in home theft claims and the next state isn't even close.
- 6 hours ago
Kentucky bar to host NFL jersey burning partyKentucky bar to host NFL jersey burning party Top 10 Sports Bar in Wilder, Kentucky, just south of Cincinnati, is hosting an NFL jersey burning party this Sunday.
- 6 hours ago
Veterans talk about emotional roadside chat with Seahawks player over protestsVeterans talk about emotional roadside chat with Seahawks player over protests The veterans say the unexpected arrival of a military wife may have made a huge difference. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett also explained why he pulled over.
- 6 hours ago
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
