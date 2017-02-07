Dog photo wins owner a year's supply of kitty litter

Brian Foster’s pet Katie is the subject of a contest-winning photo – but she’s not the most willing of models.

“She doesn’t love to have her picture taken, actually. I’m always taking pictures of her. I’ll get ready to shoot and then she’ll turn her head or something,” Foster said.

The Auburn-based amateur photographer recently won a pet photography contest on “Live With Kelly.”

The prize is a trip to the Oscars red carpet, $1,500, and a year’s supply of kitty litter.

The only problem? Katie’s a goldendoodle, not a cat.

“A dog won a contest sponsored by kitty litter. We were even more pleased,” Foster said.

Foster and his wife will be donating the kitty litter to friends and local animal shelters, and they’re excited for their trip to Hollywood.

The cash prize, however, shows how bittersweet the prize is to the Foster family.

“It looks like there’s cancer on her backbone,” Foster said, explaining that the majority of the money will be used to pay vet bills for the 10-year-old dog.

Foster doesn’t know much time they’ll have left with Katie, but the many photos he’s taken are proof that they’ve already made a lifetime full of memories with their beloved dog.

“I just love it because this is her,” Foster said, referring to his prize-winning photo of Katie on a beach. “I caught her essence right there. I get a lot of pictures of Katie, but this is my favorite.”

Copyright 2017 KXTV