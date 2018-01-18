Dog rescued by authorities in middle of I-80 after being stuck under vehicle

(Photo courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office)

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and an off-duty CHP officer jumped into action Wednesday morning to save a dog who was trapped underneath a car in the middle of I-80.

At 8:15 a.m., the sheriff's deputy was driving westbound on I-80 east of Penryn when he saw a bloodhound run across lanes of traffic, jump over the center divider, and continue to run across the other lanes, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

As commuter traffic was dangerously avoiding the dog, the sheriff's deputy pulled over to slow down traffic and call the bloodhound over to him. However, the dog appeared scared and ran back into lanes of traffic where it was hit by a passing vehicle and pinned underneath the car.

As the dog was stuck underneath the vehicle with its paw under the rear tire, the sheriff's deputy and an off-duty CHP officer acted quickly to life the car off the dog by using a floor jack, according to officials.

The bloodhound was safely removed from danger by the two officials and was transported for emergency medical treatment. The dog's owner came to the scene as the animal was being transported.

The dog is now in stable condition at Loomis Basin Veterinarian Clinic. He is expected to fully recover, the sheriff's office said.

