Dog with ‘bashed in' head fully recovered and up for adoption

Korbin is now available for adoption after he was found abandoned in Roseville, with a "devastating injury." (Photo: Placer County SPCA, Elizabeth Laverty)

A small dog who was found abandoned with its head "bashed in" has fully recovered and is ready to be adopted.

According to a press release from the Placer County SPCA, Korbin, a small, mixed-breed dog, is now available for adoption after he was found on June 22, 2017, abandoned in Roseville, with a "devastating injury" that exposed his skull.

"I want to thank all of you on behalf of the Placer SPCA for investing your resources and your love for a dog that so deserved to be cared for, and did not deserve to be harmed like he was," Leilani Fratis, Chief Executive Officer of the Placer SPCA, said. "Now it's Korbin's time to be loved forever. We know there's somebody out there who is perfect for him."

Law enforcement are still searching for the person or persons who did this to Korbin. The Placer County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with relevant information can call Roseville Crime Stoppers line at 916-783-7869.

"Korbin needs more time to heal emotionally, some training, and a lot of love," Fratis added in the release. "If you think you're the right household for Korbin, and you want to make an investment in a dog that so needs a caring, permanent home, I encourage you to complete an application. He will be a devoted, loving companion."

Applications to adopt Korbin are being accepted through Thursday, Sept. 7, and can be found online at www.placerspca.org/dogs.

© 2017 KXTV-TV