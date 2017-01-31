KXTV
Close

Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:08 PM. PST January 31, 2017

 Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court of the United States.

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories