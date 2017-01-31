Close Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:08 PM. PST January 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court of the United States. Copyright 2016 KXTV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Homeowner faces charges after teen prowler killed Who built Lathrop's UFO Miss Universe 2017 crowned Nor Cal Cool Week with Megan: Part 2 Verify: Is President Trump's immigration ban 'similar' to Obama's policies? Authorities find $434K in cocaine in plane's nose gear Sacramento MLS bid may be in jeopardy The icicle wonderland at Donner Ski Ranch Tired of Facebook politics? There's an app for that Where is virtual reality heading? More Stories Woman arrested following Tower Bridge standoff Jan 31, 2017, 3:17 p.m. Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Jan 31, 2017, 5:08 p.m. Police investigate suspected hate crime at barbershop Jan 31, 2017, 3:16 p.m.
