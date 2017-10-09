Donation drive for wildfire victims to be held in Elk Grove

Burned out wine bottles sit on a rack at the fire damaged Signarello Estate winery after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Napa, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

The wildfires across Northern California have forced thousands to evacuate their homes to safety.

Tragically, the flames have claimed at least 10 lives across the state and destroyed at least 1,500 homes.

During emergencies, people can always be counted on to step up and help those in need. If you're wondering how you can do your part, there are ways you can help locally.

The MOMS Club Elk Grove East is holding a donation drive for the Napa and Santa Rosa wildfire victims on Oct. 10th and 11th.

The group is asking for items such as diapers and wipes, feminine products, bottled water, crayons and coloring books, blankets and gently-used clothes and shoes.

Drop-off locations are:

The School of Rock at 9045 Elk Grove Blvd from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,

GradePower Learning Center at 9261 Laguna Springs Dr. Suite 120 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rescate Coffee at 2475 Elk Grove Blvd Unit 160 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NewSongs School of Music at 10481 Grant Line Rd Suite 100 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MMP's Children's Musical Theatre Company at 9755 Kent St Suite 120 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can also donate to the American Red Cross by going to https www.redcross.org/donate/donation, or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. You can also call 800-RED-CROSS.

