The California Department of Water Resources hosted a join press conference with the Butte County Sheriff's Department regarding updates on the Oroville Spillway incident.

Nearly 200,000 people remain under an evacuation warning as rain started to fall in the area Wednesday

Here's a few things we learned from today's press conference:

1) Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea is telling residents downstream of a California dam's damaged spillway to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice if the risk of flooding increases. Honea says "this is still an emergency situation. It's important for people to be prepared."

2) Honea acknowledged that last weekend's evacuation was "chaotic." He added that the nearly 200,000 residents should use the time this week before the storms fully move in to prepare for another evacuation, if needed.

3) Bill Croyle, the Department of Water Resource acting Chief, says the damaged main spillway "has been stable for a number of days." California water officials say they're making "great progress" on the repairs to the damaged spillways of the nation's tallest dam.

Croyle added that Oroville Lake behind the dam is draining rapidly and has dropped some 20 feet since it reached capacity early Sunday and overflowed an emergency spillway. Croyle says a storm Wednesday appears to be small and that the reservoir's water levels should keep shrinking. He says crews "are still removing more water from the reservoir than we would receive from the storm system coming in."

4) Kory L. Honea said there were burglaries during the evacuation, however, reports of looting were incorrect. Honea added his deputies have arrested several burglars, but didn't have specific numbers to provide to the press.

Honea also said private citizens should refrain from flying drones over the incident site. Although the photos and videos might be good, he said those people are interfering with air operations and "that's a threat to our progress." Law enforcement will monitor the area for drones and Honea said that may result in future arrests.

