Double digit days of triple digit heat

The weather has been pleasant over the last couple of days, but it’s going to get hot again.

Wednesday’s highs of 97 are close to average temps for this time of year and then widespread 100's return starting on Thursday.

With 100's returning to the forecast, let's take a look at how many 100 degree days we’ve had so far for the month of July:

Sacramento Executive Airport: 8 days

Downtown Sacramento: 9 days

Stockton: 10 days

Modesto: 12 days

Vacaville: 10 days

This stretch of triple digit temperatures will stick around for several days. Check out the 10-day planner! Whoa!

With temperatures like this, here are few heat safety tips to remember:

Drink water and stay hydrated

Stay in the A/C

If you are outside, take plenty of breaks.

Find shade from the sun

Wear light colored and light weight clothing

Check on the elderly & young children

Check on your pets

