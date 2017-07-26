Double fatal accident causing delays on I-5

Two people are dead following a collsion on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. (Photo: ABC10)

Two people are dead following a collision in Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.

According to CHP Sgt. Aaron Rohner, the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, near Elk Grove. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been reduced at Laguna, with the #3 lane the only one closed to traffic.

There are currently no estimated time of re-opening.

Rohner noted that traffic had slowed due to another, unrelated accident that was in the clearing stages when a mid-sized truck collided with a tractor trailer. That collision crushed the cabin of the mid-sized truck, killing both inside. The victims have been described as two, adult males, but no identification has yet been released.

CHP believe the collision was a result of unsafe speed, but the incident is still under investigation. Rohner said they also believe the deceased driver was not wearing a seat-belt.

