Double homicide investigation underway in Stockton

Police in Stockton are investigating a double homicide.

According to a press release, officers responded to a call of shots fired along the 1800 block of W. MLK Boulevard around 2:15 Tuesday, June 27.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one male and one female. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim died later at the hospital.

At this time there is no suspect information.

The Stockton Police Department is asking residents to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 if they have any information. Callers can remain anonymous.

